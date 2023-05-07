QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

QDEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

QDEL stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

