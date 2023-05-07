QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Trading Down 5.9 %

QNST opened at $8.10 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

