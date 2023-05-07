QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.10 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 729,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 121,897 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

