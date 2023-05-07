Raymond James Comments on Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($1.11). The business had revenue of C$48.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

