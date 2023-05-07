Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

