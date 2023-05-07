Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

