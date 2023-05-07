Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

