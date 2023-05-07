Reviewing Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 8.25% 37.24% 19.88% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $15.00 billion 1.21 $1.36 billion $7.64 15.40 Freightos $19.09 million 1.66 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 1 0 0 1.20 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.17%. Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 321.69%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Freightos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

