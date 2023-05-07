Reviewing MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -93.89% -33.03% -17.81% MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lemonade and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lemonade and MS&AD Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 2 3 0 0 1.60 MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.20%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and MS&AD Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $256.70 million 3.95 -$297.80 million ($4.35) -3.37 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.39 $2.34 billion $1.57 10.48

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

