Robert W. Baird Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $38.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 664,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 66.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.