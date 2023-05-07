Robert W. Baird Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UDMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Udemy Stock Down 1.2 %

UDMY opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $251,431.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,055,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,232 shares of company stock worth $1,131,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

