Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

IVN opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.46. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

