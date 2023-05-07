Royal Bank of Canada Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$42.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.50.

Parkland Trading Up 5.6 %

Parkland stock opened at C$33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.0213178 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

