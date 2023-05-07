RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,032.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($12.90).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on RS Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded RS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.87) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.62) to GBX 1,050 ($13.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RS1 opened at GBX 862 ($10.77) on Tuesday. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 903.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 930.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,461.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

