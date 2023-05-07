Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,549,050.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $890,239.68.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth $13,394,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.