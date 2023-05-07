Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

NYSE SAR opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

