Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 324.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

