Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after buying an additional 1,851,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 771,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHH opened at $19.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

