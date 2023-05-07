Scotiabank Lowers Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$29.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Canfor has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.