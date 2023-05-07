scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCPH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

