Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.17.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after purchasing an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

