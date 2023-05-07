Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $1.51.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

