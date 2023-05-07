Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,130 shares of company stock worth $1,387,794. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

