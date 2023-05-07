Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veradigm Profile

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

