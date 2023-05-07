Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.