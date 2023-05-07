Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,122,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 34,848 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.31. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

