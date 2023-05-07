Shell Asset Management Co. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.7 %

AOS opened at $70.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

