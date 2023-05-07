Shell Asset Management Co. Has $391,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

