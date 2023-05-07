Shell Asset Management Co. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,701.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 42.81%. Analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

