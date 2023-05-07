Shell Asset Management Co. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.