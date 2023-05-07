Shell Asset Management Co. Has $416,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.