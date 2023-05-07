Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $32.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.97%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $150,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

