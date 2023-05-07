Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,844 shares of company stock worth $1,137,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

AEO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

