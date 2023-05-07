Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.