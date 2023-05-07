Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $393,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.15.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

