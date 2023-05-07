Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,144 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,702 shares of company stock valued at $17,708,028. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $214.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

