Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,190 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Brunswick by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,472. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

