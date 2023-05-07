Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,752 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
OFG Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OFG opened at $24.31 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04.
OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.
OFG Bancorp Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
