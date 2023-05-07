Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,397 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC opened at $22.69 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

