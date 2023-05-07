Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,821 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

