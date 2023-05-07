Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,751 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.14 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKL. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $413,580. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

