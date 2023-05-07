Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 656 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

