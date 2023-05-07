Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 810 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

