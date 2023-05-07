Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 908 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 114,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $70.38 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

