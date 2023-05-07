Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 975 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.29.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

