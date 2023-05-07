Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 6.2 %

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

