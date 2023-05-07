Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 141,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $8,201,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

