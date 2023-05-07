SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) vs. Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Critical Survey

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SITE Centers pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 196.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $556.73 million 4.56 $168.72 million $0.75 16.17 Rayonier $909.10 million 4.86 $107.08 million $0.58 51.64

Profitability

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SITE Centers and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12% Rayonier 9.94% 3.44% 1.75%

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SITE Centers and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 6 2 0 2.25 Rayonier 0 1 0 0 2.00

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Rayonier on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

