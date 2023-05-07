Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX opened at $22.44 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Articles

