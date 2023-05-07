Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $2.02-$2.02 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.
Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions
In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
