Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $2.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $2.02-$2.02 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $104.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

